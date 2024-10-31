INDUS Holding: EBIT Forecast Cut for 2024 After Impairment Test

INDUS Holding AG has lowered its EBIT forecast for the financial year 2024 from EUR 125-145 million to EUR 115-125 million.

The adjustment is primarily due to non-cash expenses resulting from the annual impairment test conducted as of September 30, 2024.

The impairment test revealed a need for non-cash impairments totaling EUR 6.7 million, including EUR 5.2 million in the Infrastructure segment and EUR 1.5 million in the Materials segment.

The preliminary business figures for the first nine months of 2024 show sales of approximately EUR 1.28 billion and EBIT of around EUR 95.9 million.

Despite the EBIT adjustment, INDUS expects revenues for 2024 to remain between EUR 1.70 to 1.80 billion, with an EBIT margin of 7-8% and free cash flow exceeding EUR 110 million.

The release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, and INDUS does not commit to updating these statements.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at INDUS Holding is on 12.11.2024.

The price of INDUS Holding at the time of the news was 19,810EUR and was down -1,42 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.413,93PKT (-0,64 %).





