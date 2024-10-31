Logwin: Strong Sales & Earnings Growth Continues

Logwin Group's sales for the first nine months of 2024 reached EUR 1,058.0 million, an increase from EUR 972.0 million in the previous year.

The Air + Ocean business segment generated sales of EUR 864.3 million, while the Solutions segment saw a decline to EUR 195.6 million due to the disposal of the German retail network.

Operating result (EBITA) for the Logwin Group was EUR 67.6 million, down from EUR 75.8 million in 2023, primarily due to increased competitive pressure.

The net result for the period was EUR 51.3 million, a decrease from EUR 59.4 million in the previous year.

Free cash flow for the first three quarters of 2024 was EUR 32.7 million, significantly lower than EUR 67.8 million in the previous year, attributed to lower operating results and negative working capital effects.

Logwin expects full-year 2024 sales to align with the previous year, but anticipates a lower operating result (EBITA) due to market conditions in the Air + Ocean segment.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report as of September 30, 2024., at Logwin is on 31.10.2024.

The price of Logwin at the time of the news was 252,00EUR and was up +0,40 % compared with the previous day.





