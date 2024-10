Estee Lauder Companies Registered (A) - Aktie im Rampenlicht - 31.10.2024

Der S&P 500 hingegen, ist weniger volatil und hat sich heute nur um -0,60 % geändert.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) declared a quarterly dividend of $.35 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock on December 16, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2024, a reduction from its …

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) today reported net sales of $3.36 billion for its first quarter ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of 4% from $3.52 billion in the prior year. Organic net sales decreased 5% primarily due to worsened …