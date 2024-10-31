Cenit AG: Revised 2024 Financial Forecast Unveiled

CENIT AG has acquired majority stakes in two companies, which are now fully consolidated in its financial statements.

The adjusted forecast for consolidated sales in 2024 is expected to be between EUR 205-210 million, up from the previous estimate of EUR 197-202 million.

EBITDA is projected to increase by over 10% year-on-year, reaching a range of EUR 17.9 to 18.4 million.

The Management Board anticipates a decline in Q4 earnings due to reduced sales of single licenses and a challenging economic environment, particularly in the aerospace and automotive sectors.

Planned gross profit is expected to decrease by around EUR 7 million, leading to an operating result forecast of EUR 9.0 to 9.5 million and EBIT of EUR 8.0 to 8.5 million.

An improvement in earnings is expected in the 2025 financial year, driven by internal measures and a positive outlook for digitalization investments.

