Allane SE: Forecast Adjusted - Sales Up, EBT Down Due to Asset Impairment

Allane SE has adjusted its 2024 forecast due to positive development in operating sales and a reduction in expected EBT because of impairment losses on leased assets.

The forecast for Group operating sales has been increased to a range of EUR 425 million to EUR 475 million, up from the previous range of EUR 350 million to EUR 400 million.

Group EBT is now expected to be between EUR -35 million and EUR -45 million, revised from the previous range of EUR -25 million to EUR -35 million.

Preliminary figures show consolidated operating sales of EUR 332.6 million from January to September 2024, exceeding the lower target of the forecast corridor.

Preliminary Group EBT for the first nine months is EUR -31.8 million, negatively impacted by impairment losses on leased assets.

The complete Group quarterly statement for Q3 2024 is scheduled to be published on November 8, 2024.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (as of Q3 2024), at Allane is on 08.11.2024.

The price of Allane at the time of the news was 10,000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





