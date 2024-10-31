3U HOLDING: Bold 2024 Guidance Shift Unveiled

3U HOLDING AG has adjusted its guidance for 2024, affecting Group sales and profitability targets.

Sales have increased in the current nine-month period compared to the previous year.

The Renewable Energies and SHAC segments require adjustments due to meteorological conditions, wind turbine availability, and market value developments.

The target figures for 2024 are expected to be below the originally communicated ranges, with Group sales projected at a minimum of EUR 55.0 million.

The expected EBITDA margin is now in the range of 4% to 5%, down from the previous 7% to 8%.

3U will publish the figures for the first nine months of 2024 on 12 November.

