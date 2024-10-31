ParTec AG Unveils Key Insights in 2024 Half-Year Report
ParTec AG's 2024 half-year report reveals a notable EBIT surge to EUR 3.5 million, despite a revenue dip. A promising AI supercomputer project, "ELBJUWEL," hints at a robust future.
- ParTec AG published its 2024 half-year report with revenue of EUR 5.1 million and EBIT of EUR 3.5 million.
- The company's EBIT improved significantly by around EUR 17 million compared to the 2023 financial year.
- ParTec faced a billing-related decline in revenue in the first half of 2024 but expects a strong second half of the year.
- ParTec signed a memorandum of understanding with the Helmholtz Centre Dresden-Rossendorf for an AI supercomputer project called "ELBJUWEL," expected to be one of the most powerful AI computers globally.
- ParTec AG specializes in AI supercomputers, quantum computers, and associated system software, with a focus on massively parallel high-performance computing systems.
- The 2024 half-year financial report is available on ParTec's website, and the company is listed on several German stock exchanges.
