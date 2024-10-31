Bastei Luebbe Boosts 2024/25 Revenue & EBIT Forecast
Bastei Lübbe AG has boosted its financial outlook for 2024/2025, anticipating higher revenues and EBIT. Key growth comes from LYX and innovative business models. The half-year report is due on 7 November 2024.
- Bastei Lübbe AG has raised its revenue and EBIT forecast for the financial year 2024/2025.
- The new revenue forecast is between €113 million and €117 million, up from the previous forecast of €111 million to €115 million.
- The new EBIT forecast is between €15 million and €16 million, compared to the previous forecast of €13 million to €14 million.
- Growth drivers include the new-adult label LYX and other community-driven business models and audio formats.
- The half-year report for the 2024/2025 financial year will be published on 7 November 2024.
- The announcement was made on 31 October 2024, and the company is listed on various German stock exchanges.
The next important date, Press release on the half-year financial report, at Bastei Luebbe is on 07.11.2024.
The price of Bastei Luebbe at the time of the news was 9,2000EUR and was up +5,14 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE000A1X3YY0WKN:A1X3YY
