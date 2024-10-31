Bastei Luebbe Boosts 2024/25 Revenue & EBIT Forecast

Bastei Lübbe AG has raised its revenue and EBIT forecast for the financial year 2024/2025.

The new revenue forecast is between €113 million and €117 million, up from the previous forecast of €111 million to €115 million.

The new EBIT forecast is between €15 million and €16 million, compared to the previous forecast of €13 million to €14 million.

Growth drivers include the new-adult label LYX and other community-driven business models and audio formats.

The half-year report for the 2024/2025 financial year will be published on 7 November 2024.

The announcement was made on 31 October 2024, and the company is listed on various German stock exchanges.

The next important date, Press release on the half-year financial report, at Bastei Luebbe is on 07.11.2024.

The price of Bastei Luebbe at the time of the news was 9,2000EUR and was up +5,14 % compared with the previous day.





