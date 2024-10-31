Meyer Burger Unveils Key Insights in Half-Year Report
Meyer Burger's journey through 2024 reveals a dynamic shift in strategy and operations. Despite a dip in sales compared to last year, the company is poised for growth with new initiatives in the USA.
- Meyer Burger reported sales of CHF 48.7 million for the first half of 2024, significantly lower than CHF 96.9 million in the previous year, but 30% higher than the second half of 2023.
- The company experienced an operating loss at EBIT level of CHF 321.7 million, largely due to the strategic shift from Germany to the USA and increased depreciation costs.
- Solar module production is ramping up in Goodyear, Arizona, with the first production line operational and preparations for a second line underway.
- Meyer Burger has initiated an operational restructuring program, focusing on module production in Goodyear and reducing global workforce from 1,050 to an expected 850 by the end of 2025.
- The company is in advanced negotiations to restructure convertible bonds and secure fresh capital to address a significant funding gap, aiming for a stable business operation by 2026.
- Meyer Burger expects increased production volumes and sales in the second half of 2024, projecting annual sales of CHF 350 to CHF 400 million and EBITDA of around CHF 70 million from 2026.
