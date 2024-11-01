Fielmann Group's Q3 Surge: Double-Digit Growth & 2024 Outlook Confirmed

Fielmann Group achieved a 13% growth in consolidated sales for the first nine months of 2024, reaching €1.69 billion, with organic growth at 5% and US acquisitions contributing 8%.

The adjusted EBITDA margin in Europe increased by 1.1 percentage points to 23.6%, with adjusted EBITDA rising to €379 million, a 13% increase from the previous year.

The company has rolled out its Eye Health Services to about 400 stores, serving over 70,000 customers, with more than 16,000 patients referred for further treatment.

Fielmann's market shares grew in major countries, with sales increases of 5% to 9% in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, and significant growth of 10% in Spain and 31% in Poland.

The company confirmed its outlook for FY2024, expecting consolidated sales of approximately €2.3 billion, including six months of Shopko Optical’s results.

Fielmann Group operates over 1,200 retail stores worldwide and serves 29 million customers, maintaining customer satisfaction and retention rates above 90%.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Fielmann is on 01.11.2024.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.350,76PKT (-1,11 %).





