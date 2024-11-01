Sondrel (Holdings) Names New CEO to Drive Next Growth Phase
Oliver Jones is set to take the helm as CEO of Sondrel on November 1, 2024, succeeding John Chubb, who spearheaded transformative changes. The Board lauds Chubb's impact and welcomes Jones's expertise for future growth.
- Oliver Jones will succeed John Chubb as CEO of Sondrel, effective November 1, 2024.
- John Chubb led a major transformation program during his tenure, including restructuring and renegotiating supplier contracts.
- Oliver Jones has a strong background in sales, marketing, and commercial operations, with experience in various sectors including engineering and technology startups.
- The Board of Directors expressed gratitude for John Chubb's leadership and welcomed Oliver Jones, highlighting his expertise for future growth.
- John Chubb will continue to support the leadership team to ensure a smooth transition for the company.
- Sondrel specializes in high-end, ultra-complex custom chips and has a 20-year track record, serving major technology brands like Apple, Sony, and Tesla.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Sondrel (Holdings) is on 08.11.2024.
