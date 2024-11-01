Fox e-mobility AG: Debt Restructuring Boost for Fox Automotive Switzerland
Fox Automotive Switzerland AG has been granted a debt restructuring moratorium until February 2025, following a liquidity crisis. Despite financial hurdles, their operations and vehicle development remain unaffected.
- A provisional debt restructuring moratorium has been granted to Fox Automotive Switzerland AG, providing creditor protection until February 14, 2025, to facilitate restructuring.
- The moratorium was necessary due to the suspension of liquidity support from fox e-mobility AG, caused by the default of a US/Korean investor.
- The operational business and vehicle development of Fox Automotive Switzerland AG are not affected by the moratorium.
- A significant impairment loss, likely exceeding 50% of the subsidiary's book value (EUR 73.5 million), will be recorded, necessitating an extraordinary general meeting and capital measures.
- An interim balance sheet will be prepared as of October 31, 2024.
- The audited annual financial report for 2023 will be postponed, with a new date to be announced soon.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte