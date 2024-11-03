468 SPAC II Registered (A) Revises 2024 Financial Forecast
Marley Spoon Group SE has revised its 2024 outlook, predicting a significant boost in Contribution Margin and steady revenue growth. The company remains optimistic about achieving a positive Operating EBITDA.
- Marley Spoon Group SE has adjusted its forecast for the 2024 financial year following a review of developments from July to September.
- The company anticipates an upgraded Contribution Margin expansion of 280-310 basis points compared to the previous year.
- It reaffirms expectations of flat to low single-digit net revenue growth in constant currency.
- The company projects a positive full-year Operating EBITDA, expected to settle in the mid-single digits.
- The announcement is classified as inside information and is not for distribution in certain jurisdictions, including the United States, Canada, and Japan.
- Forward-looking statements in the announcement are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from projections.
