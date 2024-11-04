Brockhaus Tech: 22.9% Revenue Surge, 25% EBITDA Growth in 9M 2024!
Brockhaus Technologies AG has shown impressive growth in 2024, with a 22.9% revenue boost and a 25.0% rise in adjusted EBITDA, setting a strong pace for the rest of the fiscal year.
- Brockhaus Technologies AG reported a revenue increase of +22.9% to €175.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by +25.0% to €68.0 million, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 38.8%.
- The company confirmed its 2024 forecast, expecting revenue between €220 million and €240 million and adjusted EBITDA between €80 million and €90 million.
- In the HR Benefit & Mobility Platform segment, revenue increased by +33.5% to €151.1 million, driven by a successful transition of existing customers to a variable leasing factor.
- The Security Technologies segment experienced a revenue decline of -17.8% to €24.2 million, attributed to project business fluctuations and delayed order specifications.
- The preliminary financial figures are unaudited, with the 9M 2024 quarterly report scheduled for publication on November 14, 2024.
