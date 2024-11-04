    Original-Research

    CS MEDICA A/S (von NuWays AG): Buy

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • CS MEDICA: Kaufempfehlung mit Zielpreis von 2,30 EUR.
    • Innovative CBD-Produkte für Autoimmun- und Stresskrankheiten.
    • Starkes Wachstum im alternativen Medizinmarkt bis 2031.
    Original-Research - CS MEDICA A/S (von NuWays AG): Buy
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    Original-Research: CS MEDICA A/S - from NuWays AG

    04.11.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST
    04.11.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of NuWays AG to CS MEDICA A/S

    Company Name: CS MEDICA A/S
    ISIN: DK0061668225

    Reason for the research: Initiation
    Recommendation: Buy
    from: 04.11.2024
    Target price: EUR 2.30
    Target price on sight of: 12 months
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Christian Sandherr

    Revolutionizing alternative medicine; Initiate with BUY

    CS MEDICA, a Danish Med-Tech company founded in 2011, is at the forefront of developing CBD-infused medical devices that offer safe, effective alternatives for autoimmune and stress-related conditions like arthritis, psoriasis, pain and hair loss. The company utilizes CBD's proven anti-inflammatory and antioxidative properties in >10 products, classified as medical devices or cosmetics and backed by clinical trials. With regulatory approval in major markets such as the EU, U.K. and the U.S., CS MEDICA has established itself as a key player in the rapidly growing alternative medicine space.

    CS MEDICA's capital-light business model focuses on R&D and distribution while outsourcing manufacturing to partners in Europe. This allows the company to scale efficiently while minimizing operational risks. As one of only few CBD-infused medical device company registered for sale in pharmacies, CS MEDICA occupies a unique position at the intersection of the pharmaceutical and cosmetics markets, offering clinically proven products with fewer side effects at competitive price points.

    CS MEDICA's hybrid product formulations, which combine R&D, clinical evidence, compliance, and the benefits of CBD, a natural ingredient, set the company apart from competition. Its flagship line, CANNASEN , includes highly effective treatments for pain, skin disorders, and hair loss, with superior bioavailability when applied topically.

    Strong growth prospects: Global demand for alternative treatments is booming, with the alternative medicine market projected to grow at a 15.7% CAGR until 2031. CS MEDICA is well-positioned to benefit from this trend. Especially non-European markets such as MENA and APAC offer high growth potentials once the regulatory hurdles have been overcome and social acceptance increased. The company's private/white-label segment (~ 2/3 of order intake), offers a steady revenue stream, while its CANNASEN brand continues to expand, contributing to rapid top-line growth.

    The market's strong growth prospects coupled with CS MEDICA's unique positioning should allow the company to strongly grow its top-line to DKK 108m by FY 2027/28e, implying a 61% CAGR (vs FY 2023/24e). At the same time, thanks to the resulting operating leverage, the EBITDA margin should turn positive, reaching 25%.

    We initiate the coverage with a BUY rating and a EUR 2.30 PT based on a SOTP valuation.

    You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31171.pdf For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

    Contact for questions:
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    2021319 04.11.2024 CET/CEST

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur CS Medica Bearer and/or registered Aktie

    Die CS Medica Bearer and/or registered Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -2,18 % und einem Kurs von 0,538 auf Xetra (01. November 2024, 17:35 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der CS Medica Bearer and/or registered Aktie um -11,22 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -34,39 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von CS Medica Bearer and/or registered bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 7,43 Mio..


    Rating: Buy
    Rating: Buy



