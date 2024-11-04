HEIDELBERG develops the AI-controlled print shop of tomorrow (FOTO)

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie Die Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,10 % und einem Kurs von 0,956 auf Tradegate (04. November 2024, 10:03 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie um +0,10 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -3,42 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Heidelberger Druckmaschinen bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 291,69 Mio.. Die letzten 8 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 1,7500EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 1,0000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 2,0000EUR was eine Bandbreite von +4,17 %/+108,33 % bedeutet.

Heidelberg (ots) - · 20 years of applied digitalization and 5 years ofexperience with AI· HEIDELBERG has been networking machines and systems in print shops since 2004· 13,000 units worldwide are connected to the HEIDELBERG Cloud· Three-digit million euro amount for digital processes, products and servicesMany people see printing and digitalization as opposites. But today, theprinting industry is more digital than ever. Digitally networked andsoftware-controlled printing presses are just as standard at HEIDELBERG asover-the-air updates, intelligent assistance systems and fully automatedprinting on Speedmaster models. Around 13,000 machines and systems worldwide areconnected to the company's cloud. Print shops benefit from the evaluation ofmachine data in the form of benchmarking, performance improvements and activemachine monitoring, among other things. Dr. David Schmedding, Chief Technologyand Sales Officer at HEIDELBERG, says: "What began 20 years ago at HEIDELBERGwith the connection of the first printing press to the Internet has opened upunimagined technical possibilities. Today we are planning the AI-controlledprint shop of tomorrow, which can run shifts autonomously at comparatively lowcost. And HEIDELBERG will provide important building blocks for this withsoftware, machines and robotics."Since 2004, HEIDELBERG has invested hundreds of millions in digitalization, datatechnology and robotics, making it one of the pioneers in mechanical engineeringand industry and underlining its technological leadership. "Our company hasshaped the printing industry over the past 20 years and far beyond and willcontinue to do so in the future based on our technological expertise," saysSchmedding. For example, the AI-based consulting tool "PAT" has been providingcontract printers with easy-to-implement recommendations for more efficientworkflows since 2021. The next version of the well-known workflow software isalready in the starting blocks with the new AI-based version Prinect Touch Free.The cloud application will decide for itself which printing process (offset ordigital) is the most efficient and cost-effective production method and thenindependently calculate all possible layouts on the print sheet. With thesetechnical prerequisites, the AI-controlled printshop of tomorrow is the nextachievable step.Total solution provider for all modern printing processesSince the drupa 2024 trade fair, HEIDELBERG has been a total solution provider