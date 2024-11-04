HEIDELBERG develops the AI-controlled print shop of tomorrow (FOTO)
experience with AI
· HEIDELBERG has been networking machines and systems in print shops since 2004
· 13,000 units worldwide are connected to the HEIDELBERG Cloud
· Three-digit million euro amount for digital processes, products and services
Many people see printing and digitalization as opposites. But today, the
printing industry is more digital than ever. Digitally networked and
software-controlled printing presses are just as standard at HEIDELBERG as
over-the-air updates, intelligent assistance systems and fully automated
printing on Speedmaster models. Around 13,000 machines and systems worldwide are
connected to the company's cloud. Print shops benefit from the evaluation of
machine data in the form of benchmarking, performance improvements and active
machine monitoring, among other things. Dr. David Schmedding, Chief Technology
and Sales Officer at HEIDELBERG, says: "What began 20 years ago at HEIDELBERG
with the connection of the first printing press to the Internet has opened up
unimagined technical possibilities. Today we are planning the AI-controlled
print shop of tomorrow, which can run shifts autonomously at comparatively low
cost. And HEIDELBERG will provide important building blocks for this with
software, machines and robotics."
Since 2004, HEIDELBERG has invested hundreds of millions in digitalization, data
technology and robotics, making it one of the pioneers in mechanical engineering
and industry and underlining its technological leadership. "Our company has
shaped the printing industry over the past 20 years and far beyond and will
continue to do so in the future based on our technological expertise," says
Schmedding. For example, the AI-based consulting tool "PAT" has been providing
contract printers with easy-to-implement recommendations for more efficient
workflows since 2021. The next version of the well-known workflow software is
already in the starting blocks with the new AI-based version Prinect Touch Free.
The cloud application will decide for itself which printing process (offset or
digital) is the most efficient and cost-effective production method and then
independently calculate all possible layouts on the print sheet. With these
technical prerequisites, the AI-controlled printshop of tomorrow is the next
achievable step.
Total solution provider for all modern printing processes
Since the drupa 2024 trade fair, HEIDELBERG has been a total solution provider
