KHD Humboldt Wedag International Boosts Earnings Forecast

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG has raised its earnings forecast for the 2024 financial year.

The revision is based on updated corporate planning and positive earnings development to date in 2024.

Unlike previous forecasts predicting slightly negative EBIT and EBIT margin, KHD now expects clearly positive values for both.

The company anticipates significantly positive earnings before taxes (EBT) and Group net income for the year.

The announcement was made on November 4, 2024, and is in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

KHD is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The price of KHD Humboldt Wedag International at the time of the news was 1,3800EUR and was up +4,55 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,4500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +5,07 % since publication.





