Deutsche Rohstoff: Strong Q3 2024, EUR 122M EBITDA in 9 Months

Deutsche Rohstoff AG reported a strong Q3 2024 with an EBITDA of EUR 122 million after nine months.

The company achieved a revenue of EUR 171.6 million and a consolidated net profit of EUR 36.2 million.

Average daily production was 14,702 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD).

Investments totaled around EUR 150 million after nine months, with decreasing capex per well.

Equity increased to EUR 209.7 million, and earnings per share were EUR 7.32.

The company confirmed its revenue and EBITDA forecast for 2024, expecting sales and EBITDA to be in the range of EUR 210 to 230 million and EUR 160 to 180 million, respectively.

The next important date, German Equity Forum, Frankfurt/Main, at Deutsche Rohstoff is on 25.11.2024.

The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 33,35EUR and was up +0,91 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 33,30EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,15 % since publication.





