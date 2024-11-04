Deutsche Rohstoff: Strong Q3 2024, EUR 122M EBITDA in 9 Months
Deutsche Rohstoff AG's Q3 2024 results highlight robust financial health, with impressive revenue and profit figures, strong production levels, and a positive outlook for the year.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Deutsche Rohstoff AG reported a strong Q3 2024 with an EBITDA of EUR 122 million after nine months.
- The company achieved a revenue of EUR 171.6 million and a consolidated net profit of EUR 36.2 million.
- Average daily production was 14,702 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD).
- Investments totaled around EUR 150 million after nine months, with decreasing capex per well.
- Equity increased to EUR 209.7 million, and earnings per share were EUR 7.32.
- The company confirmed its revenue and EBITDA forecast for 2024, expecting sales and EBITDA to be in the range of EUR 210 to 230 million and EUR 160 to 180 million, respectively.
The next important date, German Equity Forum, Frankfurt/Main, at Deutsche Rohstoff is on 25.11.2024.
The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 33,35EUR and was up +0,91 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 33,30EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,15 % since publication.
+0,60 %
-7,24 %
-5,40 %
-10,00 %
-4,03 %
+47,35 %
+138,71 %
+77,50 %
+296,29 %
ISIN:DE000A0XYG76WKN:A0XYG7
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte