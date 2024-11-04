Commerzbank Launches €600M Share Buyback Program

Commerzbank has decided to implement a share buyback programme with a volume of up to 600 million euros.

The share buyback will commence after the third quarter 2024 reporting and is expected to be completed by mid-February 2025.

The repurchased shares of Commerzbank AG will be redeemed.

The announcement was made in accordance with Article 17 MAR of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The forward-looking statements in the release are based on current management plans and are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Christoph Wortig is the Head of Investor Relations at Commerzbank AG, and can be contacted for further information.

The next important date, The translation of "Ergebnis Q3 2024" to English is "Result Q3 2024.", at Commerzbank is on 06.11.2024.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 16,455EUR and was up +0,43 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,33 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 19.264,00PKT (+0,40 %).





