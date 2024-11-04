Commerzbank Launches Third Share Buyback Program - Invest Now!

Commerzbank has initiated its third share buyback program, with the first tranche valued at approximately €600 million, set to begin after the third-quarter results are published.

The buyback is expected to be completed by mid-February 2025, and the repurchased shares will be redeemed as part of the capital return for the 2024 financial year.

Commerzbank plans to return at least 70% of its net result for the 2024 financial year to shareholders, excluding AT1 coupon payments.

The German Finance Agency and the European Central Bank (ECB) have approved the buyback program.

Commerzbank will provide weekly updates on the progress of the share buyback on its website.

Commerzbank is a leading bank for the German Mittelstand, serving around 25,500 corporate client groups and nearly 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany, with international operations in over 40 countries.

