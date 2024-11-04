Sanha GmbH: New 8.75% Bond Issued, Refinancing 6.00% Bond by 06/26
SANHA GmbH & Co. KG is launching a new 8.75% corporate bond to raise EUR 20 million, aiming to refinance its existing bond. With a five-year term, this bond targets investors in Germany and Luxembourg.
- SANHA GmbH & Co. KG is issuing a new 8.75% corporate bond with a target volume of EUR 20 million to refinance its existing 2013/2026 bond.
- The new bond has a term of five years, with interest paid semi-annually, and the proceeds will be used for early redemption of part of the existing bond.
- The securities prospectus for the new bond was approved by the Luxembourg Financial Market Supervisory Authority (CSSF) and is available for download.
- The exchange offer for holders of the 2013/2026 bond starts on 6 November 2024, and the subscription period for the new bond begins on 5 November 2024 via the company's website and on 18 November 2024 via DirectPlace.
- SANHA has significantly increased its profitability, with EBITDA growing at a compound annual rate of 31% over the past three years, and the company is active in 50 countries worldwide.
- The bond will be listed in the Quotation Board segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and the public offer will be made in Germany and Luxembourg, targeting institutional investors, asset managers, and private investors.
The price of Sanha GmbH Unternehmensanleihe 6,00 % bis 06/26 at the time of the news was 95,09EUR and was up +1,94 % compared
with the previous day.
0,00 %
+1,70 %
+4,87 %
+5,17 %
+42,76 %
+32,38 %
+9,53 %
-9,00 %
-7,45 %
ISIN:DE000A1TNA70WKN:A1TNA7
