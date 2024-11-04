MEDICLIN Boosts Sales & Profits; 2024 Forecast Confirmed by Management
MEDICLIN has shown robust growth in 2024, with sales climbing by 2.0% and EBIT rising significantly. As the company enhances its services and anticipates hospital reforms, it remains optimistic about the year ahead.
- MEDICLIN increased consolidated sales by 2.0% to EUR 558.2 million for the first nine months of 2024.
- Group EBIT rose to EUR 34.5 million, up from EUR 29.4 million in the same period of 2023.
- The occupancy rate improved to 86.0% compared to 84.4% in 2023.
- A hospital reform is expected at the turn of the year, which may impact rehabilitation services.
- The Executive Board confirmed the annual forecast for 2024, expecting sales and operating results at the upper end of the forecast range.
- MEDICLIN is expanding outpatient services, including the opening of outpatient orthopedic rehabilitation at Staufenburg Klinik.
The price of MEDICLIN at the time of the news was 2,3400EUR and was down -2,90 % compared with the previous day.
-0,83 %
+0,83 %
+4,31 %
-5,47 %
-7,63 %
-42,92 %
-56,40 %
-78,28 %
ISIN:DE0006595101WKN:659510
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte