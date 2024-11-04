Join the Windward (WNWD) Investor Forum: Insights on iBoxx GBP 7-10 TR
Join Windward at Hardman & Co's Investor Forum on November 14, 2024, as they unveil their impressive 37% revenue growth and future profitability plans. Don't miss this chance to explore growth strategies!
- Windward (WNWD) will present at Hardman & Co's Investor Forum on November 14, 2024, at 3:00 PM GMT/BST.
- The company reported a 37% revenue growth to $17.6 million in the first half of FY24 and is expected to achieve EBITDA profitability in FY25.
- The Investor Forum will focus on growth strategies and opportunities in the post-budget environment, providing insights into market conditions.
- The event is free for all investors, who can submit questions during registration or the live Q&A session.
- A recording of the webinar will be available on the Hardman & Co website for those unable to attend live.
- Hardman & Co has been producing specialist research for 25 years, aimed at improving investors' understanding of companies and sectors.
