    Redcare Pharmacy: Q3 Surge, 2% EBITDA Margin, 130% Rx Sales Boost in Germany

    Redcare Pharmacy has showcased impressive growth in Q3, with a 21% increase in sales, reaching EUR 575 million. Prescription sales in Germany soared by 81%, highlighting robust market performance.

    Foto: Adobe Stock
    • Redcare Pharmacy reported a strong Q3 growth of 21%, with total group sales reaching EUR 575 million and year-to-date sales of EUR 1.7 billion, a 34% increase.
    • Prescription (Rx) sales in Germany grew by 81% in Q3, reaching EUR 69 million, and continued to accelerate with over 130% growth in October.
    • The adjusted EBITDA margin for Q3 was 2%, with a year-to-date margin of 2.3%, despite an increase in marketing efforts and costs.
    • The total active customer base increased by 1.1 million to 11.9 million, with a strong net promoter score of 69, indicating high customer satisfaction.
    • Sales in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) grew by 35.8% year-to-date, with Rx sales up 79.8% to EUR 517.5 million.
    • Redcare Pharmacy is on track to meet its full-year guidance for 2024, expecting total sales between EUR 2.35-2.5 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 1.2% to 2.2%.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Redcare Pharmacy is on 05.11.2024.

    At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.430,30PKT (-0,36 %).


    Redcare Pharmacy

    +0,11 %
    -5,32 %
    +4,47 %
    +6,80 %
    +31,27 %
    -5,20 %
    +271,48 %
    +371,17 %
    ISIN:NL0012044747WKN:A2AR94





