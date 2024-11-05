Redcare Pharmacy: Q3 Surge, 2% EBITDA Margin, 130% Rx Sales Boost in Germany
Redcare Pharmacy has showcased impressive growth in Q3, with a 21% increase in sales, reaching EUR 575 million. Prescription sales in Germany soared by 81%, highlighting robust market performance.
Foto: Adobe Stock
- Redcare Pharmacy reported a strong Q3 growth of 21%, with total group sales reaching EUR 575 million and year-to-date sales of EUR 1.7 billion, a 34% increase.
- Prescription (Rx) sales in Germany grew by 81% in Q3, reaching EUR 69 million, and continued to accelerate with over 130% growth in October.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin for Q3 was 2%, with a year-to-date margin of 2.3%, despite an increase in marketing efforts and costs.
- The total active customer base increased by 1.1 million to 11.9 million, with a strong net promoter score of 69, indicating high customer satisfaction.
- Sales in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) grew by 35.8% year-to-date, with Rx sales up 79.8% to EUR 517.5 million.
- Redcare Pharmacy is on track to meet its full-year guidance for 2024, expecting total sales between EUR 2.35-2.5 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 1.2% to 2.2%.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Redcare Pharmacy is on 05.11.2024.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.430,30PKT (-0,36 %).
