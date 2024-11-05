Breaking News: Urgent Ad Hoc Announcement Under Art. 53 LR
OC Oerlikon navigated challenging markets in Q3 2024, maintaining a stable operational EBITDA margin through strategic pricing and efficiency. Despite a slight dip in orders and sales, the company remains resilient.
- OC Oerlikon reported a stable operational Group EBITDA margin for Q3 2024, attributed to strong focus on pricing, cost actions, and efficiency despite challenging markets.
- Group order intake decreased by 4% year-over-year at constant FX, mainly due to a temporary softening in Surface Solutions, while Polymer Processing Solutions orders stabilized.
- Group sales were down 5% year-over-year at constant FX, impacted by 2023 order postponements in Polymer Processing Solutions, with Surface Solutions maintaining stable sales (-1% at constant FX).
- The company updated its 2024 guidance, expecting an operational EBITDA margin of ~16% and organic sales to decrease by high single-digit to low-teens percentage at constant FX.
- Oerlikon is progressing with the separation of its manmade fibers business, setting it up as an independent organization, and streamlining its headquarters with Surface Solutions.
- Surface Solutions achieved stable sales and improved profitability, with an operational EBITDA margin increase of 45 basis points to 18.0% in Q3, supported by innovation and efficiency.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at OC Oerlikon Inc. Pfaeffikon is on 05.11.2024.
+0,17 %
-2,61 %
-4,04 %
-14,94 %
+6,04 %
-53,34 %
-55,28 %
-57,22 %
-42,90 %
ISIN:CH0000816824WKN:863037
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte