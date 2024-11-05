Krones Boosts Revenue & Profit in First 3 Quarters of 2024

Krones AG increased its revenue by 11.2% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2024, reaching €3,874.8 million, aligning with the full-year growth forecast.

The order intake for July to September 2024 was €1,323.2 million, slightly higher than the previous quarter, with a total order intake of €4,116.1 million for the first nine months.

Despite higher material and personnel costs, Krones improved its EBITDA margin from 9.5% to 10.1% in the first three quarters of 2024 due to efficiency gains.

Free cash flow before M&A activities improved significantly by €311.1 million, reaching €145.0 million from January to September 2024.

Krones confirmed its full-year 2024 guidance, expecting revenue growth of 9% to 13%, an EBITDA margin of 9.8% to 10.3%, and a ROCE of 17% to 19%.

The acquisition of Netstal Maschinen AG contributed to revenue growth, and Krones' order backlog increased by 6.6% year-on-year, ensuring production capacity utilization through the end of 2025.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement as of September 30, 2024, at KRONES is on 05.11.2024.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.430,30PKT (-0,36 %).






