Krones Boosts Revenue & Profit in First 3 Quarters of 2024
Krones AG has shown robust financial performance in 2024, with significant revenue growth and improved profitability, despite rising costs. The company remains optimistic about meeting its annual targets.
- Krones AG increased its revenue by 11.2% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2024, reaching €3,874.8 million, aligning with the full-year growth forecast.
- The order intake for July to September 2024 was €1,323.2 million, slightly higher than the previous quarter, with a total order intake of €4,116.1 million for the first nine months.
- Despite higher material and personnel costs, Krones improved its EBITDA margin from 9.5% to 10.1% in the first three quarters of 2024 due to efficiency gains.
- Free cash flow before M&A activities improved significantly by €311.1 million, reaching €145.0 million from January to September 2024.
- Krones confirmed its full-year 2024 guidance, expecting revenue growth of 9% to 13%, an EBITDA margin of 9.8% to 10.3%, and a ROCE of 17% to 19%.
- The acquisition of Netstal Maschinen AG contributed to revenue growth, and Krones' order backlog increased by 6.6% year-on-year, ensuring production capacity utilization through the end of 2025.
