Zalando Soars in Q3: Boosts Customer Loyalty, Fashion, and Logistics

Zalando reported a 7.8% increase in Q3 gross merchandise volume (GMV) to 3.5 billion euros and a 5.0% rise in revenue to 2.4 billion euros.

Adjusted EBIT increased from 23 million euros to 93 million euros, with a margin of 3.9%.

B2C revenue grew by 4.3% with an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.0%, while B2B revenue increased by 11.1% with an adjusted EBIT margin of 2.8%.

The number of active customers rose by half a million to 50.3 million in Q3.

Zalando is investing in customer loyalty, lifestyle propositions, fashion discovery, and logistics to capture further growth opportunities.

Zalando confirmed its full-year guidance, expecting GMV growth between 3% and 5%, revenue increase between 2% and 5%, and adjusted EBIT between 440 million euros and 480 million euros.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Zalando is on 05.11.2024.

The price of Zalando at the time of the news was 28,01EUR and was down -0,04 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 19.142,00PKT (-0,23 %).





