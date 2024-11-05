Sensirion Holding Unveils Bold Growth Strategy at Capital Market Day

Sensirion Holding AG presented its updated growth strategy at the Capital Market Day on November 5, 2024.

The strategy focuses on four priorities: expanding market leadership in environmental and flow measurement solutions, exploring growth areas like leakage sensors and medical breath analysis, and developing pioneering technology.

Sensirion emphasizes its corporate culture as a foundation for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The company expects average annual revenue growth in the low- to mid-teen percent range and an average EBITDA margin in the mid- to high-teen percent range over the next three to five years.

The Capital Market Day event included presentations by key company figures and was streamed online.

Sensirion is a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors, with a global presence and products used in automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer markets.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Sensirion Holding is on 11.03.2025.

The price of Sensirion Holding at the time of the news was 66,65EUR and was down -0,15 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 66,75EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,15 % since publication.





