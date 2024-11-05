Cicor Technologies: Leading European Electronics Designer by 2028!
Cicor Technologies Ltd is setting its sights on becoming a top player in Europe's electronics sector by 2028. With a strategy dubbed "creating together," the company is targeting key markets like healthcare, aerospace, and industry.
Foto: Cicor Management AG
- Cicor Technologies Ltd aims to become the leading pan-European electronics designer and manufacturer in key markets by 2028.
- The strategy, named "creating together," focuses on healthcare technology, aerospace/defence, and industrial sectors.
- Cicor plans to achieve above-market growth through a stronger focus on high-growth verticals and expansion of R&D services.
- The company is implementing a new business excellence model and leveraging digitalisation and AI while enhancing cybersecurity.
- Cicor will pursue growth through acquisitions and focus on human capital, inclusivity, and sustainability, aligning with the Paris Agreement.
- Mid-term financial targets include annual organic growth of 7-10%, sales of over CHF 1 billion by 2028, and profitability targets of 7-10% EBIT and 10-13% EBITDA.
The price of Cicor Technologies at the time of the news was 54,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
+0,18 %
-3,02 %
+2,82 %
-1,97 %
+21,20 %
+3,50 %
+35,35 %
-10,43 %
ISIN:CH0008702190WKN:913744
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte