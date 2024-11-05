NORMA Group Thrives: Strong Q3 2024 Profits Amid Market Slump
NORMA Group faced a challenging Q3 2024, with sales dropping by 7.9% to EUR 273.6 million. Despite stable water management, declines in automotive and industrial sectors weighed heavily on results.
Foto: NORMA Group
- NORMA Group's Q3 2024 sales decreased by 7.9% to EUR 273.6 million, with a stable water management sector unable to offset declines in automotive and industrial sectors.
- Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) for Q3 2024 was EUR 20.9 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.7%.
- The company's full-year 2024 forecast is confirmed, expecting group sales around EUR 1.2 billion and an adjusted EBIT margin of about 8.0%.
- In the Americas, Q3 2024 sales fell by 1.2% to EUR 131.3 million, impacted by negative currency effects, while the EMEA region saw a 9.4% sales decline to EUR 108.0 million.
- Asia-Pacific region sales dropped by 23.9% to EUR 34.2 million in Q3 2024, with significant declines in the Chinese automotive industry.
- NORMA Group's net operating cash flow for Q3 2024 was EUR 28.2 million, lower than the previous year's EUR 38.6 million, with a strong cash flow of EUR 69.4 million from January to September 2024.
