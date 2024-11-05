NORMA Group Thrives: Strong Q3 2024 Profits Amid Market Slump

NORMA Group's Q3 2024 sales decreased by 7.9% to EUR 273.6 million, with a stable water management sector unable to offset declines in automotive and industrial sectors.

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) for Q3 2024 was EUR 20.9 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.7%.

The company's full-year 2024 forecast is confirmed, expecting group sales around EUR 1.2 billion and an adjusted EBIT margin of about 8.0%.

In the Americas, Q3 2024 sales fell by 1.2% to EUR 131.3 million, impacted by negative currency effects, while the EMEA region saw a 9.4% sales decline to EUR 108.0 million.

Asia-Pacific region sales dropped by 23.9% to EUR 34.2 million in Q3 2024, with significant declines in the Chinese automotive industry.

NORMA Group's net operating cash flow for Q3 2024 was EUR 28.2 million, lower than the previous year's EUR 38.6 million, with a strong cash flow of EUR 69.4 million from January to September 2024.

The price of NORMA Group at the time of the news was 12,630EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,430EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,58 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.312,23PKT (-0,10 %).





