Evotec Sells API Manufacturing Facility to Monacum Partners

Evotec SE has announced the sale of its chemical API manufacturing site, Evotec DS GmbH, in Halle/Westphalia to Monacum Partners.

The transaction is part of Evotec's "Priority Reset" initiative, which aims to focus on key growth sectors and core competencies.

Evotec DS is a specialized CDMO with a strong foundation in chemical APIs, intermediates, and building blocks, offering end-to-end services from development to commercial-scale manufacturing.

The new ownership by Monacum Partners is committed to maintaining and growing the business, with all operations and workforce transitioning to DAPIN GmbH.

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model focused on discovering and developing therapeutics, with a broad range of strategic activities in underserved therapeutic areas.

Monacum Partners is a Munich-based private equity firm focused on repositioning European businesses, acquiring underperforming companies, and supporting them through operational improvements.

The next important date, "Interim Report Q3/9M 2024 and Webcast", at Evotec is on 06.11.2024.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.312,23PKT (-0,10 %).





