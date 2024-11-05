Evotec Sells API Manufacturing Facility to Monacum Partners
Evotec SE has sold its Halle/Westphalia chemical API site to Monacum Partners, aligning with its "Priority Reset" strategy to hone in on core growth areas. Monacum aims to expand the business.
- Evotec SE has announced the sale of its chemical API manufacturing site, Evotec DS GmbH, in Halle/Westphalia to Monacum Partners.
- The transaction is part of Evotec's "Priority Reset" initiative, which aims to focus on key growth sectors and core competencies.
- Evotec DS is a specialized CDMO with a strong foundation in chemical APIs, intermediates, and building blocks, offering end-to-end services from development to commercial-scale manufacturing.
- The new ownership by Monacum Partners is committed to maintaining and growing the business, with all operations and workforce transitioning to DAPIN GmbH.
- Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model focused on discovering and developing therapeutics, with a broad range of strategic activities in underserved therapeutic areas.
- Monacum Partners is a Munich-based private equity firm focused on repositioning European businesses, acquiring underperforming companies, and supporting them through operational improvements.
The next important date, "Interim Report Q3/9M 2024 and Webcast", at Evotec is on 06.11.2024.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.312,23PKT (-0,10 %).
ISIN:DE0005664809WKN:566480
