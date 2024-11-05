Austrian Post Q1–3 2024: Double-Digit Revenue Surge Sparks Success
Austrian Post has shown impressive financial growth in 2024, with all divisions contributing to a notable revenue increase. The company is on track for ambitious future targets and strategic investments.
- Austrian Post reported a 13.6% revenue increase in the first three quarters of 2024, reaching EUR 2,237.6m, with a 10.7% increase excluding Parcel Türkiye.
- All divisions saw revenue growth: Mail Division +5.1% to EUR 911.0m, Parcel & Logistics +19.1% to EUR 1,201.4m, and Retail & Bank +23.1% to EUR 146.0m.
- EBITDA rose by 7.9% to EUR 304.9m, and EBIT increased by 10.7% to EUR 144.7m, with earnings per share rising from EUR 1.30 to EUR 1.48.
- Operating free cash flow for Q1–3 2024 was EUR 229.3m, and equity stood at EUR 710.7m as of 30 September 2024.
- The company forecasts 2024 revenue to reach EUR 3bn, with an EBIT increase of at least 5%, expecting slightly over EUR 200m.
- Austrian Post aims for revenue over EUR 3bn in 2025, targeting EUR 200m in earnings (EBIT), and plans significant investments in green transformation and international logistics.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Oesterreichische Post is on 12.11.2024.
+1,55 %
+1,37 %
-0,51 %
-0,34 %
-3,12 %
-22,47 %
-11,81 %
-26,40 %
+31,06 %
ISIN:AT0000APOST4WKN:A0JML5
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte