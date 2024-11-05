Schaeffler Stays Strong: Navigating 2024's Transition Year

Schaeffler's revenue for the first nine months of 2024 increased by 1.0% at constant currency to €12,233 million, with the Automotive Technologies division slightly ahead and Bearings & Industrial Solutions division reporting a decrease.

EBIT before special items for the first nine months of 2024 was €713 million, representing an EBIT margin of 5.8%, down from 7.9% in the previous year.

The Automotive Technologies division achieved a 4.4 billion euros order intake in E-Mobility, while Vehicle Lifetime Solutions saw a 16.1% revenue increase at constant currency, and Bearings & Industrial Solutions experienced a 4.2% revenue decrease.

Free cash flow before M&A activities for the third quarter of 2024 was €97 million, down from €211 million in the previous year, partly due to integration activities and interest payments.

Schaeffler confirmed its 2024 outlook, expecting considerable constant-currency revenue growth and an EBIT margin before special items of 5 to 8%, with free cash flow before M&A activities anticipated to be €200 to €300 million.

The merger with Vitesco was completed on October 1, 2024, and Schaeffler's shares have been standardized, marking the completion of a three-step transaction aimed at forming a leading Motion Technology Company.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Schaeffler is on 05.11.2024.

The price of Schaeffler at the time of the news was 4,6275EUR and was down -0,69 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,6500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,49 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.300,78PKT (-0,09 %).





