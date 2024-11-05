CENIT's Sales Surge 13.6% to €151M in First Nine Months of 2023
CENIT AG has demonstrated robust growth in 2024, with significant increases in sales across software and services, leading to a notable rise in gross profit and a promising outlook for the year.
- CENIT AG reported a 13.6% increase in consolidated sales to EUR 151,433k in the first nine months of 2024.
- Sales of third-party software rose by 12.0% to EUR 75,700k, while sales of CENIT's own software increased by 17.5% to EUR 13,633k.
- The consulting and services segment saw a 15.3% increase in sales revenues to EUR 61,983k.
- Gross profit increased by 12.5% to EUR 88,838k, with adjusted EBITDA rising by 26.0% to EUR 11.11 million.
- As of September 30, 2024, CENIT had 1,002 employees, with personnel expenses totaling EUR 64,252k.
- The outlook for 2024 projects revenues of EUR 205,000 - 210,000k and EBIT of EUR 8,000 - 8,500k.
