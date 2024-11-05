Exasol Posts Third Straight Positive EBITDA, Confirms Strong Year Outlook
Exasol continues its financial momentum, marking a third consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA and notable growth in revenue and ARR. The company remains optimistic about its 2024 outlook.
- Exasol achieved positive EBITDA for the third consecutive quarter, with an increase to EUR 1.0 million in the first nine months of 2024.
- Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased by 11.6% to EUR 40.4 million as of September 30, 2024.
- Revenue grew by 10.6% to EUR 29.1 million in the first nine months of 2024.
- Cash and cash equivalents rose to EUR 17.8 million by the end of the third quarter of 2024.
- The growth outlook for 2024 is confirmed, with an expected ARR increase of up to 10% and revenue growth of 10-15%.
- The EBITDA outlook for 2024 is substantiated to a range of EUR 1.5-2.0 million, with cash expectations between EUR 11-13 million by year-end.
The next important date, Report on Business Development 9M 2024, at EXASOL is on 13.11.2024.
