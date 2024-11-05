Clearvise AG Reports Stable Performance in 2024, Confirms Year-End Outlook

clearvise AG reported group revenue of EUR 27.5 million for the first nine months of 2024, an 18.6% decline year-on-year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the same period was EUR 18.5 million, reflecting a 21.5% decrease compared to the previous year.

Total electricity production reached 351.2 GWh, down 13.9% from the previous year, primarily due to the sale of Finnish wind farms.

The company confirmed its full-year outlook, expecting electricity production between 440 to 460 GWh under normal weather conditions.

Sales are forecasted to range from EUR 35.5 to 37.0 million, with adjusted EBITDA projected between EUR 21.8 million and EUR 23.1 million.

clearvise AG continues to focus on expanding its renewable energy portfolio across Europe, particularly in Italy and France.

The price of clearvise at the time of the news was 1,7300EUR and was up +0,29 % compared with the previous day.

1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,7050EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,45 % since publication.





