    THE NAGA GROUP AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • NAGA Group AG: H1 2024 unter Erwartungen, Umsatz bei 31,6 Mio.
    • EBITDA bei 2,6 Mio. Euro, Kosten gesenkt, aber Marketing hoch.
    • Ausblick optimistisch: Ziel 67,5 Mio. Umsatz in H2 2024.
    Original-Research - THE NAGA GROUP AG (von NuWays AG): Buy
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    Original-Research: THE NAGA GROUP AG - from NuWays AG

    05.11.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of NuWays AG to THE NAGA GROUP AG

    Company Name: THE NAGA GROUP AG
    ISIN: DE000A161NR7

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: Buy
    from: 05.11.2024
    Target price: EUR 1.40
    Target price on sight of: 12 months
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Frederik Jarchow

    Merger burdened H1 figures; Growth ahead; chg

    Topic: Last week, NAGA reported unaudited figures for H1Ž24 that came in weaker than expected on both top- and bottom line, mainly due to effects related to the merger of NAGA and CAPEX. In detail:

    Sales of EUR 31.6m (vs eNuW: EUR 33.8m) were below previous yearŽs pro forma figures of EUR 36.0m. According to the company, this was the resulting from the closure of loss-making non-core subsegments. This is reflected in lower than anticipated avg. revenue per trade of only EUR 4.0 (vs EUR 5.0 pro forma in H1Ž23 vs eNuW: EUR 4.5). Positively, trading activity increased to 7.9m transactions (vs 7.2m pro forma in H1Ž23 vs eNuW: 7.5m).

    EBITDA came in at EUR 2.6m, above previous yearŽs figures (EUR 1.5m pro forma in H1Ž23), but below our expectations (eNuW: EUR 4.4m). The positive yoy development is mainly driven by significant cost cutting, i.e. of sales related expenses (EUR 6.2m vs EUR 8.7m pro forma H1Ž23 vs eNuW: EUR 6.3m), personnel expenses (EUR 5.7m vs EUR 7.0m pro forma in H1Ž23 vs eNuW: EUR 6.0m) and other operating costs (EUR 5.8m vs EUR 7.6m pro forma H1Ž23 vs eNuW: EUR 4.6m) overcompensating for the weaker topline. Still, due to higher than anticipated marketing expenses as well as lower other operating income and sales, EBITDA fell short of expectations. EBT of EUR -4.1m (vs eNuW: EUR -2.4m), is mainly burdened by regular D&A to the tune of EUR 5.5m and financing costs of EUR 1.2m.

    Despite the rather disappointing H1Ž24 figures, the outlook remained bright. On the back of high marketing spendings in H1, the launch of the fully integrated NAGA SuperApp within the Telegram ecosystem with more than 950m user, as well as the cooperation with Borussia Dortmund, we expect a significant sequential improvement in H2 that should result in EUR 67.5m in sales and EUR 5.9m EBITDA in FY24, which is rather conservative and below the internal plan of EUR 75m in sales and EUR 8.6m.

    For FY26e, management plan to achieve EUR 129m and EUR 31m EBITDA, which looks ambitious but not out of reach, yet below our current estimates of EUR 103m sales and EUR 19m EBITDA). Keep in mind that an incremental positive change in the sentiment could have an enormous effect on the P&L of NAGA.

    BUY with a unchanged PT of EUR 1.40 based on DCF.

    You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31179.pdf For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    2022269 05.11.2024 CET/CEST

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur The Naga Group Aktie

    Die The Naga Group Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -5,66 % und einem Kurs von 0,834 auf Tradegate (04. November 2024, 22:26 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der The Naga Group Aktie um +0,24 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -3,00 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von The Naga Group bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 34,31 Mio..


    Rating: Buy
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte

