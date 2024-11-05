New survey by Market Logic Software exposes costly underutilization of corporate knowledge and market insights
B2C enterprises losing out on millions in value
Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - A new global survey of marketing and product
management leaders, Hyperscaling Insights Impact
(https://marketlogicsoftware.com/resources/report-hyperscaling-insights-impact/)
reveals that a staggering 40% of key decisions are taken without reference to
consumer insights. This oversight, driven by cumbersome information access, is
costing businesses millions in lost value annually.
Published today by Market Logic Software (http://www.marketlogicsoftware.com/) ,
the survey highlights how reversing this trend could deliver top line impact. An
overwhelming 90% of marketing leaders surveyed believe easier access to market
insights would boost advertising effectiveness while 89% of product leaders
surveyed say it would enhance product launch success rates.
management leaders, Hyperscaling Insights Impact
(https://marketlogicsoftware.com/resources/report-hyperscaling-insights-impact/)
reveals that a staggering 40% of key decisions are taken without reference to
consumer insights. This oversight, driven by cumbersome information access, is
costing businesses millions in lost value annually.
Published today by Market Logic Software (http://www.marketlogicsoftware.com/) ,
the survey highlights how reversing this trend could deliver top line impact. An
overwhelming 90% of marketing leaders surveyed believe easier access to market
insights would boost advertising effectiveness while 89% of product leaders
surveyed say it would enhance product launch success rates.
Appetite for utilizing market insights and consumer data is strong. Business
leaders across industries want to apply this data to at least 80% of decisions -
a 20% increase over current usage. Yet, fragmented data systems and formats
remain a major roadblock. Nearly half (49%) of executives report it takes too
long to find and access data. To overcome this, respondents identified
implementing a centralized insights platform as a top priority.
The negative impact of not using centralized knowledge management systems is
visible in the survey data. Almost 59% of respondents who are not regular users
of a knowledge management system reported problems finding and accessing data
compared with 36% of those who have a system in place today.
"Our survey shows that marketing and product leaders see vast potential for
revenue growth and margin improvements by tackling technological barriers to
insights access," said Dirk Wolf, CEO of Market Logic Software. "In the
consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry alone we estimate a $25 billion
opportunity. Insights executives and CIOs now have a critical role in enabling
their organizations to unlock this advantage rapidly by building a strategic
end-to-end insights process utilizing internal and external data sources and
consumer insights holistically."
The survey was conducted by Insight Platforms,
(http://www.insightplatforms.com/) a leading independent voice in the insights
industry. Mike Stevens, CEO of Insight Platforms, commented on the results,
"Advances in technology, especially AI, make it easier than ever to generate and
share market insights at scale. Yet, the survey data shows many businesses are
missing out. It's time for IT and insights teams to collaborate and fully
leverage their market intelligence and research investments."
Download a full copy of the " Hyperscaling Insights Impac t' report here
(https://marketlogicsoftware.com/resources/report-hyperscaling-insights-impact/)
.
About Market Logic Software
Market Logic is a market-leading SaaS provider of insights management solutions.
Our award-winning AI-enabled insights management platform DeepSights(TM) allows
insights teams to equip business decision-makers with trusted insights at scale
and speed. Since 2006, we've helped hundreds of consumer-focused brands across
the globe to transform into insights-driven businesses. Market leaders such as
Unilever, Vodafone, and Tesco are driving innovation and making smarter market
moves with the support of Market Logic.
For more information:
For more information, please visit marketlogicsoftware.com.
Media contact:
Daniela Zuin,
Chief Marketing and Growth Officer, Market Logic
Email: Daniela.zuin@marketlogicsoftware.com
Tel: +44 7799113040
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2548254/Market_Logic_Software_Survey.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2418379/MARKET_LOGIC_LOGO.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-survey-by-market-logic-so
ftware-exposes-costly-underutilization-of-corporate-knowledge-and-market-insight
s-b2c-enterprises-losing-out-on-millions-in-value-302295601.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169335/5901563
OTS: Market Logic Software
leaders across industries want to apply this data to at least 80% of decisions -
a 20% increase over current usage. Yet, fragmented data systems and formats
remain a major roadblock. Nearly half (49%) of executives report it takes too
long to find and access data. To overcome this, respondents identified
implementing a centralized insights platform as a top priority.
The negative impact of not using centralized knowledge management systems is
visible in the survey data. Almost 59% of respondents who are not regular users
of a knowledge management system reported problems finding and accessing data
compared with 36% of those who have a system in place today.
"Our survey shows that marketing and product leaders see vast potential for
revenue growth and margin improvements by tackling technological barriers to
insights access," said Dirk Wolf, CEO of Market Logic Software. "In the
consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry alone we estimate a $25 billion
opportunity. Insights executives and CIOs now have a critical role in enabling
their organizations to unlock this advantage rapidly by building a strategic
end-to-end insights process utilizing internal and external data sources and
consumer insights holistically."
The survey was conducted by Insight Platforms,
(http://www.insightplatforms.com/) a leading independent voice in the insights
industry. Mike Stevens, CEO of Insight Platforms, commented on the results,
"Advances in technology, especially AI, make it easier than ever to generate and
share market insights at scale. Yet, the survey data shows many businesses are
missing out. It's time for IT and insights teams to collaborate and fully
leverage their market intelligence and research investments."
Download a full copy of the " Hyperscaling Insights Impac t' report here
(https://marketlogicsoftware.com/resources/report-hyperscaling-insights-impact/)
.
About Market Logic Software
Market Logic is a market-leading SaaS provider of insights management solutions.
Our award-winning AI-enabled insights management platform DeepSights(TM) allows
insights teams to equip business decision-makers with trusted insights at scale
and speed. Since 2006, we've helped hundreds of consumer-focused brands across
the globe to transform into insights-driven businesses. Market leaders such as
Unilever, Vodafone, and Tesco are driving innovation and making smarter market
moves with the support of Market Logic.
For more information:
For more information, please visit marketlogicsoftware.com.
Media contact:
Daniela Zuin,
Chief Marketing and Growth Officer, Market Logic
Email: Daniela.zuin@marketlogicsoftware.com
Tel: +44 7799113040
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2548254/Market_Logic_Software_Survey.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2418379/MARKET_LOGIC_LOGO.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-survey-by-market-logic-so
ftware-exposes-costly-underutilization-of-corporate-knowledge-and-market-insight
s-b2c-enterprises-losing-out-on-millions-in-value-302295601.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169335/5901563
OTS: Market Logic Software
Autor folgen