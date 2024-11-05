    New survey by Market Logic Software exposes costly underutilization of corporate knowledge and market insights

    B2C enterprises losing out on millions in value

    Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - A new global survey of marketing and product
    management leaders, Hyperscaling Insights Impact
    (https://marketlogicsoftware.com/resources/report-hyperscaling-insights-impact/)
    reveals that a staggering 40% of key decisions are taken without reference to
    consumer insights. This oversight, driven by cumbersome information access, is
    costing businesses millions in lost value annually.

    Published today by Market Logic Software (http://www.marketlogicsoftware.com/) ,
    the survey highlights how reversing this trend could deliver top line impact. An
    overwhelming 90% of marketing leaders surveyed believe easier access to market
    insights would boost advertising effectiveness while 89% of product leaders
    surveyed say it would enhance product launch success rates.

    Appetite for utilizing market insights and consumer data is strong. Business
    leaders across industries want to apply this data to at least 80% of decisions -
    a 20% increase over current usage. Yet, fragmented data systems and formats
    remain a major roadblock. Nearly half (49%) of executives report it takes too
    long to find and access data. To overcome this, respondents identified
    implementing a centralized insights platform as a top priority.

    The negative impact of not using centralized knowledge management systems is
    visible in the survey data. Almost 59% of respondents who are not regular users
    of a knowledge management system reported problems finding and accessing data
    compared with 36% of those who have a system in place today.

    "Our survey shows that marketing and product leaders see vast potential for
    revenue growth and margin improvements by tackling technological barriers to
    insights access," said Dirk Wolf, CEO of Market Logic Software. "In the
    consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry alone we estimate a $25 billion
    opportunity. Insights executives and CIOs now have a critical role in enabling
    their organizations to unlock this advantage rapidly by building a strategic
    end-to-end insights process utilizing internal and external data sources and
    consumer insights holistically."

    The survey was conducted by Insight Platforms,
    (http://www.insightplatforms.com/) a leading independent voice in the insights
    industry. Mike Stevens, CEO of Insight Platforms, commented on the results,
    "Advances in technology, especially AI, make it easier than ever to generate and
    share market insights at scale. Yet, the survey data shows many businesses are
    missing out. It's time for IT and insights teams to collaborate and fully
    leverage their market intelligence and research investments."

    Download a full copy of the " Hyperscaling Insights Impac t' report here
    (https://marketlogicsoftware.com/resources/report-hyperscaling-insights-impact/)
    .

    About Market Logic Software

    Market Logic is a market-leading SaaS provider of insights management solutions.
    Our award-winning AI-enabled insights management platform DeepSights(TM) allows
    insights teams to equip business decision-makers with trusted insights at scale
    and speed. Since 2006, we've helped hundreds of consumer-focused brands across
    the globe to transform into insights-driven businesses. Market leaders such as
    Unilever, Vodafone, and Tesco are driving innovation and making smarter market
    moves with the support of Market Logic.

    For more information:

    For more information, please visit marketlogicsoftware.com.
    Media contact:
    Daniela Zuin,
    Chief Marketing and Growth Officer, Market Logic
    Email: Daniela.zuin@marketlogicsoftware.com
    Tel: +44 7799113040
    Photo -
    https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2548254/Market_Logic_Software_Survey.jpg
    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2418379/MARKET_LOGIC_LOGO.jpg
    View original
    content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-survey-by-market-logic-so
    ftware-exposes-costly-underutilization-of-corporate-knowledge-and-market-insight
    s-b2c-enterprises-losing-out-on-millions-in-value-302295601.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169335/5901563
    OTS: Market Logic Software



    news aktuell
