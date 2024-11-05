B2C enterprises losing out on millions in value

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - A new global survey of marketing and product

management leaders, Hyperscaling Insights Impact

(https://marketlogicsoftware.com/resources/report-hyperscaling-insights-impact/)

reveals that a staggering 40% of key decisions are taken without reference to

consumer insights. This oversight, driven by cumbersome information access, is

costing businesses millions in lost value annually.



Published today by Market Logic Software (http://www.marketlogicsoftware.com/) ,

the survey highlights how reversing this trend could deliver top line impact. An

overwhelming 90% of marketing leaders surveyed believe easier access to market

insights would boost advertising effectiveness while 89% of product leaders

surveyed say it would enhance product launch success rates.





Appetite for utilizing market insights and consumer data is strong. Businessleaders across industries want to apply this data to at least 80% of decisions -a 20% increase over current usage. Yet, fragmented data systems and formatsremain a major roadblock. Nearly half (49%) of executives report it takes toolong to find and access data. To overcome this, respondents identifiedimplementing a centralized insights platform as a top priority.The negative impact of not using centralized knowledge management systems isvisible in the survey data. Almost 59% of respondents who are not regular usersof a knowledge management system reported problems finding and accessing datacompared with 36% of those who have a system in place today."Our survey shows that marketing and product leaders see vast potential forrevenue growth and margin improvements by tackling technological barriers toinsights access," said Dirk Wolf, CEO of Market Logic Software. "In theconsumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry alone we estimate a $25 billionopportunity. Insights executives and CIOs now have a critical role in enablingtheir organizations to unlock this advantage rapidly by building a strategicend-to-end insights process utilizing internal and external data sources andconsumer insights holistically."The survey was conducted by Insight Platforms,(http://www.insightplatforms.com/) a leading independent voice in the insightsindustry. Mike Stevens, CEO of Insight Platforms, commented on the results,"Advances in technology, especially AI, make it easier than ever to generate andshare market insights at scale. Yet, the survey data shows many businesses aremissing out. It's time for IT and insights teams to collaborate and fullyleverage their market intelligence and research investments."Download a full copy of the " Hyperscaling Insights Impac t' report here(https://marketlogicsoftware.com/resources/report-hyperscaling-insights-impact/)