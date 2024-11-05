Accentro Real Estate: Ongoing Bond Negotiations and Terms Update
ACCENTRO is in talks to restructure its financial framework, focusing on the 2020/2026 bond. Key changes include deferring payments and proposing bond amendments, with updates expected soon.
- ACCENTRO is negotiating a potential restructuring of its equity and debt capital structure, led by bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond.
- The negotiations are based on key assumptions from a previous disclosure on 12 August 2024, with adjustments to published volumes expected.
- Implementation of the restructuring is unlikely before the EUR 65 million repayment due on 31 December 2024.
- ACCENTRO plans to propose amendments to the bond terms, deferring the redemption and February 2025 interest payment to 30 June 2025.
- The company will also request deferrals for the March 2025 interest payment for the 2021/2029 bond and the December 2024 maturity date for the bridge note, both to 30 June 2025.
- Announcements regarding the invitation to vote without a meeting will be made available to bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond in due course.
The next important date, German Equity Forum, at Accentro Real Estate is on 27.11.2024.
