Pioneering women set the stage for Slush at the INNOVEIT Conference in Helsinki (FOTO)
Budapest, Hungary (ots) - The European Institute of Innovation and Technology
(EIT) invites you to celebrate women entrepreneurs driving innovation and
investment in Europe.
- The EIT Community will be hosting the INNOVEIT Conference which will feature
industry leaders like Inga Grieger, Katarzyna Piasecki and Laura Wirsztel.
- A pitch session will showcase pioneering women-led ventures shaping the future
of technology.
- Exclusive insights: Conference attendees will gain access to the latest
research findings from the study "Women founders in European deep tech
startups" by the initiative EIT Supernovas, revealing women's impact in deep
tech and the launch of the new Data Room which enhances visibility for
women-led startups and scaleups by connecting them with potential investors.
(EIT) invites you to celebrate women entrepreneurs driving innovation and
investment in Europe.
- The EIT Community will be hosting the INNOVEIT Conference which will feature
industry leaders like Inga Grieger, Katarzyna Piasecki and Laura Wirsztel.
- A pitch session will showcase pioneering women-led ventures shaping the future
of technology.
- Exclusive insights: Conference attendees will gain access to the latest
research findings from the study "Women founders in European deep tech
startups" by the initiative EIT Supernovas, revealing women's impact in deep
tech and the launch of the new Data Room which enhances visibility for
women-led startups and scaleups by connecting them with potential investors.
As a prelude to the global Slush event, which gathers leading tech innovators in
Helsinki, the INNOVEIT Conference on 19 November will highlight the pivotal role
of women entrepreneurs in driving Europe's innovation and investment landscape.
This event stands out among the various activities leading up to Slush for its
exclusive focus on the impact of women innovators and investors.
Organised and hosted by the EIT Community as part of the European Institute of
Innovation and Technology (EIT), (https://eit.europa.eu/) a body of the European
Union, the conference will provide a unique platform to showcase visionary women
leaders in the European startup ecosystem. With keynote speeches, panel
discussions and pitch sessions, the event will offer valuable insights into the
contributions of women innovators while setting the stage for discussions on
innovation and investment throughout the week.
INNOVEIT: Empowering women entrepreneurs
Themed Pioneering women: driving innovation and investment in Europe , the EIT's
flagship event offers a unique opportunity to explore the stories, strategies
and successes of women entrepreneurs, just one day before Slush opens its doors.
By empowering these pioneering women to lead the conversation, INNOVEIT will
highlight their ground-breaking solutions and contributions to Europe's
innovation ecosystem, making it a must-attend event for anyone interested in the
future of tech and investment.
Keynotes and panels featuring industry leaders and scaleups
Renowned experts from across Europe's innovation and investment landscape,
including, Inga Grieger (Business Development Manager, BMW i Ventures),
Katarzyna Piasecki (Managing Director, European Women in VC), Bertrand van
Leersum (Partner, Borski Fund) and Laura Wirsztel (Partner, BNP Paribas Solar
Impulse Venture Fund) will share insights into the intersection of innovation,
Helsinki, the INNOVEIT Conference on 19 November will highlight the pivotal role
of women entrepreneurs in driving Europe's innovation and investment landscape.
This event stands out among the various activities leading up to Slush for its
exclusive focus on the impact of women innovators and investors.
Organised and hosted by the EIT Community as part of the European Institute of
Innovation and Technology (EIT), (https://eit.europa.eu/) a body of the European
Union, the conference will provide a unique platform to showcase visionary women
leaders in the European startup ecosystem. With keynote speeches, panel
discussions and pitch sessions, the event will offer valuable insights into the
contributions of women innovators while setting the stage for discussions on
innovation and investment throughout the week.
INNOVEIT: Empowering women entrepreneurs
Themed Pioneering women: driving innovation and investment in Europe , the EIT's
flagship event offers a unique opportunity to explore the stories, strategies
and successes of women entrepreneurs, just one day before Slush opens its doors.
By empowering these pioneering women to lead the conversation, INNOVEIT will
highlight their ground-breaking solutions and contributions to Europe's
innovation ecosystem, making it a must-attend event for anyone interested in the
future of tech and investment.
Keynotes and panels featuring industry leaders and scaleups
Renowned experts from across Europe's innovation and investment landscape,
including, Inga Grieger (Business Development Manager, BMW i Ventures),
Katarzyna Piasecki (Managing Director, European Women in VC), Bertrand van
Leersum (Partner, Borski Fund) and Laura Wirsztel (Partner, BNP Paribas Solar
Impulse Venture Fund) will share insights into the intersection of innovation,
Autor folgen