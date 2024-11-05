Pioneering women set the stage for Slush at the INNOVEIT Conference in Helsinki (FOTO)

Budapest, Hungary (ots) - The European Institute of Innovation and Technology

(EIT) invites you to celebrate women entrepreneurs driving innovation and

investment in Europe.



- The EIT Community will be hosting the INNOVEIT Conference which will feature

industry leaders like Inga Grieger, Katarzyna Piasecki and Laura Wirsztel.

- A pitch session will showcase pioneering women-led ventures shaping the future

of technology.

- Exclusive insights: Conference attendees will gain access to the latest

research findings from the study "Women founders in European deep tech

startups" by the initiative EIT Supernovas, revealing women's impact in deep

tech and the launch of the new Data Room which enhances visibility for

women-led startups and scaleups by connecting them with potential investors.







Helsinki, the INNOVEIT Conference on 19 November will highlight the pivotal role

of women entrepreneurs in driving Europe's innovation and investment landscape.

This event stands out among the various activities leading up to Slush for its

exclusive focus on the impact of women innovators and investors.



Organised and hosted by the EIT Community as part of the European Institute of

Innovation and Technology (EIT), (https://eit.europa.eu/) a body of the European

Union, the conference will provide a unique platform to showcase visionary women

leaders in the European startup ecosystem. With keynote speeches, panel

discussions and pitch sessions, the event will offer valuable insights into the

contributions of women innovators while setting the stage for discussions on

innovation and investment throughout the week.



INNOVEIT: Empowering women entrepreneurs



Themed Pioneering women: driving innovation and investment in Europe , the EIT's

flagship event offers a unique opportunity to explore the stories, strategies

and successes of women entrepreneurs, just one day before Slush opens its doors.

By empowering these pioneering women to lead the conversation, INNOVEIT will

highlight their ground-breaking solutions and contributions to Europe's

innovation ecosystem, making it a must-attend event for anyone interested in the

future of tech and investment.



Keynotes and panels featuring industry leaders and scaleups



Renowned experts from across Europe's innovation and investment landscape,

including, Inga Grieger (Business Development Manager,

Katarzyna Piasecki (Managing Director, European Women in VC), Bertrand van

Leersum (Partner, Borski Fund) and Laura Wirsztel (Partner, BNP Paribas Solar

As a prelude to the global Slush event, which gathers leading tech innovators in



