Allgeier SE: Q3 2024 Boosted by Public Sector One-Off Effect

Allgeier SE's Q3 2024 performance was negatively impacted by delays in public sector digitalization projects, reducing revenue by over EUR 4 million and EBITDA by approximately EUR 2.5 million.

The total revenue impact for the first nine months of 2024 was approximately EUR 17 million, with a negative EBITDA impact of around EUR 8 million.

Despite challenges, Allgeier Group met its earnings targets in Q3 2024, with noticeable improvement in public sector business at mgm technology partners.

For the first nine months of 2024, the group generated EUR 335 million in revenue, with adjusted EBITDA at EUR 37 million, EUR 6 million below the planned level.

The forecast for Q4 2024 anticipates a revenue impact of approximately EUR 5 million and an EBITDA impact of around EUR 3 million due to public sector issues, with expected revenues between EUR 120 to 125 million.

Full-year 2024 projections include consolidated revenues between EUR 455 and 460 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 to 56 million, with an expected extraordinary result of approximately EUR 4 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Allgeier is on 14.11.2024.

The price of Allgeier at the time of the news was 13,600EUR and was down -3,20 % compared with the previous day.





