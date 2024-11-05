    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Nium and HyperGuest Join Forces to Streamline Payments for the Travel and Hospitality Industry

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - This partnership will enhance payment efficiency and
    security for HyperGuest's global network of travel and accommodation partners
    with Nium's virtual card solution

    Nium (https://www.nium.com/) , the leading global infrastructure for real-time
    cross-border payments, today announced a strategic partnership with HyperGuest
    (https://www.hyperguest.com/) , a premier B2B marketplace for the travel and
    hospitality industry. This collaboration brings together Nium's advanced virtual
    card (https://www.nium.com/solutions/online-travel-agencies) payment solution
    with HyperGuest's innovative travel distribution platform to deliver greater
    efficiency, speed, and security in payments for HyperGuest's network of travel
    partners, hotels, and other accommodation providers around the world.

    Payment failures, fraud, and inefficiencies are especially prevalent in B2B
    hotel transactions due to factors like high transaction volumes and tech
    incompatibility between payment systems. Many aggregators and online travel
    agencies are making payments to hotels through legacy banking systems and card
    networks, where transactions can stall for days or weeks with no visibility into
    status.

    The integration of Nium's virtual card solution into HyperGuest's platform will
    facilitate faster, more secure, and transparent payments for travel businesses
    globally. Nium virtual cards, known for real-time local issuance in over 20
    local currencies worldwide, will enhance HyperGuest's ability to connect and
    transact with its expansive network of global partners, streamlining complex
    payment workflows and eliminating traditional bottlenecks.

    Independent hotels and chains on the HyperGuest platform will benefit from
    automated reconciliaiton and faster settlement, reducing fraud and improving
    cash flow to unlock working capital. For travel distributors and merchants,
    improved acceptance and reduced payment costs enable increased collaboration
    with hotel and accommodation partners.

    "In a short period of time, Nium's innovative virtual card solution has enabled
    us to increase payment volumes and offer more choice, flexibility, and control
    for travel partners and hotels in our network," said Amit Rahav, Chief Product &
    Strategy Officer and Co-founder at HyperGuest . "By removing the middleman from
    the payment journey, Nium is helping us to create a fairer travel payments
    landscape, streamlining the process to ensure secure, cost-effective, and timely
    payments for participants across the entire value chain."

    The partnership arrives at a pivotal time as the global travel industry adapts
    to new operational challenges and the growing demand for digital-first financial
    solutions. Together, Nium and HyperGuest are set to redefine payment processes
    in the B2B travel ecosystem, helping businesses remain competitive and resilient
    in an evolving marketplace.

    "Our partnership with HyperGuest underscores Nium's commitment to meeting the
    evolving needs of the travel industry with simpler, faster, and more efficient
    payments on a global scale," said Max Lehmann, Senior Vice President of Travel
    Payments at Nium. "We are excited to grow our partnership with HyperGuest,
    delivering the benefits of our cutting-edge virtual card solution to more hotels
    and accommodation providers around the world. At the heart of it, it's about
    unlocking new opportunities for travelers by enabling hotels to focus on what
    they do best; delivering exceptional guest experiences."

    To find out more about how modern payment methods like virtual cards control and
    shape the booking experience, the specific advantages for hotels and
    intermediaries, and the wide horizon of new products that these capabilities
    create, click here (https://www.nium.com/premium/how-virtual-cards-are-shaping-t
    he-future-of-hotel-payments) .

    Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2548186/Nium_HyperGuest.jpg

    Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333904/Nium_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nium-and-hyper
    guest-join-forces-to-streamline-payments-for-the-travel-and-hospitality-industry
    -302296471.html

    Contact:

    press@nium.com

