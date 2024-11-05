Nium and HyperGuest Join Forces to Streamline Payments for the Travel and Hospitality Industry
London (ots/PRNewswire) - This partnership will enhance payment efficiency and
security for HyperGuest's global network of travel and accommodation partners
with Nium's virtual card solution
Nium (https://www.nium.com/) , the leading global infrastructure for real-time
cross-border payments, today announced a strategic partnership with HyperGuest
(https://www.hyperguest.com/) , a premier B2B marketplace for the travel and
hospitality industry. This collaboration brings together Nium's advanced virtual
card (https://www.nium.com/solutions/online-travel-agencies) payment solution
with HyperGuest's innovative travel distribution platform to deliver greater
efficiency, speed, and security in payments for HyperGuest's network of travel
partners, hotels, and other accommodation providers around the world.
Payment failures, fraud, and inefficiencies are especially prevalent in B2B
hotel transactions due to factors like high transaction volumes and tech
incompatibility between payment systems. Many aggregators and online travel
agencies are making payments to hotels through legacy banking systems and card
networks, where transactions can stall for days or weeks with no visibility into
status.
The integration of Nium's virtual card solution into HyperGuest's platform will
facilitate faster, more secure, and transparent payments for travel businesses
globally. Nium virtual cards, known for real-time local issuance in over 20
local currencies worldwide, will enhance HyperGuest's ability to connect and
transact with its expansive network of global partners, streamlining complex
payment workflows and eliminating traditional bottlenecks.
Independent hotels and chains on the HyperGuest platform will benefit from
automated reconciliaiton and faster settlement, reducing fraud and improving
cash flow to unlock working capital. For travel distributors and merchants,
improved acceptance and reduced payment costs enable increased collaboration
with hotel and accommodation partners.
"In a short period of time, Nium's innovative virtual card solution has enabled
us to increase payment volumes and offer more choice, flexibility, and control
for travel partners and hotels in our network," said Amit Rahav, Chief Product &
Strategy Officer and Co-founder at HyperGuest . "By removing the middleman from
the payment journey, Nium is helping us to create a fairer travel payments
landscape, streamlining the process to ensure secure, cost-effective, and timely
payments for participants across the entire value chain."
The partnership arrives at a pivotal time as the global travel industry adapts
to new operational challenges and the growing demand for digital-first financial
solutions. Together, Nium and HyperGuest are set to redefine payment processes
in the B2B travel ecosystem, helping businesses remain competitive and resilient
in an evolving marketplace.
"Our partnership with HyperGuest underscores Nium's commitment to meeting the
evolving needs of the travel industry with simpler, faster, and more efficient
payments on a global scale," said Max Lehmann, Senior Vice President of Travel
Payments at Nium. "We are excited to grow our partnership with HyperGuest,
delivering the benefits of our cutting-edge virtual card solution to more hotels
and accommodation providers around the world. At the heart of it, it's about
unlocking new opportunities for travelers by enabling hotels to focus on what
they do best; delivering exceptional guest experiences."
To find out more about how modern payment methods like virtual cards control and
shape the booking experience, the specific advantages for hotels and
intermediaries, and the wide horizon of new products that these capabilities
create, click here (https://www.nium.com/premium/how-virtual-cards-are-shaping-t
he-future-of-hotel-payments) .
