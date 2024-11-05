Nium and HyperGuest Join Forces to Streamline Payments for the Travel and Hospitality Industry

London (ots/PRNewswire) - This partnership will enhance payment efficiency and

security for HyperGuest's global network of travel and accommodation partners

with Nium's virtual card solution



Nium (https://www.nium.com/) , the leading global infrastructure for real-time

cross-border payments, today announced a strategic partnership with HyperGuest

(https://www.hyperguest.com/) , a premier B2B marketplace for the travel and

hospitality industry. This collaboration brings together Nium's advanced virtual

card (https://www.nium.com/solutions/online-travel-agencies) payment solution

with HyperGuest's innovative travel distribution platform to deliver greater

efficiency, speed, and security in payments for HyperGuest's network of travel

partners, hotels, and other accommodation providers around the world.





Payment failures, fraud, and inefficiencies are especially prevalent in B2Bhotel transactions due to factors like high transaction volumes and techincompatibility between payment systems. Many aggregators and online travelagencies are making payments to hotels through legacy banking systems and cardnetworks, where transactions can stall for days or weeks with no visibility intostatus.The integration of Nium's virtual card solution into HyperGuest's platform willfacilitate faster, more secure, and transparent payments for travel businessesglobally. Nium virtual cards, known for real-time local issuance in over 20local currencies worldwide, will enhance HyperGuest's ability to connect andtransact with its expansive network of global partners, streamlining complexpayment workflows and eliminating traditional bottlenecks.Independent hotels and chains on the HyperGuest platform will benefit fromautomated reconciliaiton and faster settlement, reducing fraud and improvingcash flow to unlock working capital. For travel distributors and merchants,improved acceptance and reduced payment costs enable increased collaborationwith hotel and accommodation partners."In a short period of time, Nium's innovative virtual card solution has enabledus to increase payment volumes and offer more choice, flexibility, and controlfor travel partners and hotels in our network," said Amit Rahav, Chief Product &Strategy Officer and Co-founder at HyperGuest . "By removing the middleman fromthe payment journey, Nium is helping us to create a fairer travel paymentslandscape, streamlining the process to ensure secure, cost-effective, and timelypayments for participants across the entire value chain."The partnership arrives at a pivotal time as the global travel industry adaptsto new operational challenges and the growing demand for digital-first financialsolutions. Together, Nium and HyperGuest are set to redefine payment processesin the B2B travel ecosystem, helping businesses remain competitive and resilientin an evolving marketplace."Our partnership with HyperGuest underscores Nium's commitment to meeting theevolving needs of the travel industry with simpler, faster, and more efficientpayments on a global scale," said Max Lehmann, Senior Vice President of TravelPayments at Nium. "We are excited to grow our partnership with HyperGuest,delivering the benefits of our cutting-edge virtual card solution to more hotelsand accommodation providers around the world. At the heart of it, it's aboutunlocking new opportunities for travelers by enabling hotels to focus on whatthey do best; delivering exceptional guest experiences."To find out more about how modern payment methods like virtual cards control andshape the booking experience, the specific advantages for hotels andintermediaries, and the wide horizon of new products that these capabilitiescreate, click here (https://www.nium.com/premium/how-virtual-cards-are-shaping-the-future-of-hotel-payments) .