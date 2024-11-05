Southwark Council Collaborates with Infosys to Provide Digital Learning Platforms for Residents, Colleges, and Schools

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys Springboard digital inclusion platform tosupport residents gain critical digital and employability skillsInfosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, todayannounced a collaboration with Southwark Council (https://www.southwark.gov.uk/)to launch its digital learning platform - Springboard (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Finfyspringboard.eu.onwingspan.com%2Fweb%2Fen%2Flogin&data=05%7C02%7Csadaf.khan02%40infosys.com%7C420b5fc0822b4871f72708dcf8ac2727%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638658665502112367%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=zseR06WPutgaHziErZ0oh0DU4cN25lKC8ygsXjFxRpE%3D&reserved=0) in the borough. This initiative aims to provide Southwark residents,colleges, and schools with free access to Infosys' flagship digital learningplatform, Springboard.Southwark Council has created a three-year strategy (https://www.southwark.gov.uk/about-council/how-council-works/policies-plans-and-strategies/our-digital-strategy/five-pillars-2) to support digital inclusion across all its communities,delivered alongside the council's wider strategic framework. The councilbelieves that access to the internet, a device, and the skills to go onlineshould be considered the fourth utility, no different from gas, water, andelectricity.Springboard is Infosys' flagship digital learning platform designed to empowerpeople, communities, and society with skills to be successful in the 21stcentury. The platform features content spanning digital learning, emergingtechnologies, and life skills. Collaborating with curriculum partners,non-profits, and a global network of leading educational institutions,Springboard is led by a team of experts who are truly invested in equipping theresidents of the borough with the right tools and resources to participate insociety and the digital economy.Infosys Springboard will help Southwark residents acquire new skills and enhanceemployability, supporting individuals, communities, and businesses alike. Inparticular, it aims to be available to everyone for free to help increasedigital literacy across the board and ensure nobody is left behind. The platformwill also support digitally engaged communities by making devices and digitalassets available to those who need them.The announcement follows a successful 2021 deployment (https://www.infosys.com/newsroom/press-releases/2021/boost-employability-skills-prospects.html) of