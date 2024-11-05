Southwark Council Collaborates with Infosys to Provide Digital Learning Platforms for Residents, Colleges, and Schools
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys Springboard digital inclusion platform to
support residents gain critical digital and employability skills
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),
a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced a collaboration with Southwark Council (https://www.southwark.gov.uk/)
to launch its digital learning platform - Springboard (https://apc01.safelinks.p
rotection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Finfyspringboard.eu.onwingspan.com%2Fweb
%2Fen%2Flogin&data=05%7C02%7Csadaf.khan02%40infosys.com%7C420b5fc0822b4871f72708
dcf8ac2727%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638658665502112367%7CUnk
nown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6M
n0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=zseR06WPutgaHziErZ0oh0DU4cN25lKC8ygsXjFxRpE%3D&reserved
=0) in the borough. This initiative aims to provide Southwark residents,
colleges, and schools with free access to Infosys' flagship digital learning
platform, Springboard.
Southwark Council has created a three-year strategy (https://www.southwark.gov.u
k/about-council/how-council-works/policies-plans-and-strategies/our-digital-stra
tegy/five-pillars-2) to support digital inclusion across all its communities,
delivered alongside the council's wider strategic framework. The council
believes that access to the internet, a device, and the skills to go online
should be considered the fourth utility, no different from gas, water, and
electricity.
Springboard is Infosys' flagship digital learning platform designed to empower
people, communities, and society with skills to be successful in the 21st
century. The platform features content spanning digital learning, emerging
technologies, and life skills. Collaborating with curriculum partners,
non-profits, and a global network of leading educational institutions,
Springboard is led by a team of experts who are truly invested in equipping the
residents of the borough with the right tools and resources to participate in
society and the digital economy.
Infosys Springboard will help Southwark residents acquire new skills and enhance
employability, supporting individuals, communities, and businesses alike. In
particular, it aims to be available to everyone for free to help increase
digital literacy across the board and ensure nobody is left behind. The platform
will also support digitally engaged communities by making devices and digital
assets available to those who need them.
The announcement follows a successful 2021 deployment (https://www.infosys.com/n
ewsroom/press-releases/2021/boost-employability-skills-prospects.html) of
