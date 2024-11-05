The Platform Group: First Berlin Starts Coverage with BUY, Target €16
First Berlin has launched coverage on The Platform Group AG, recommending a BUY with a EUR 16.00 target. Operating in 23 sectors, this Düsseldorf-based firm is a key player in platform solutions.
- First Berlin has initiated research coverage of The Platform Group AG with a BUY recommendation and a price target of EUR 16.00.
- The Platform Group AG operates in 23 sectors, providing platform solutions to both B2B and B2C customers.
- The company has 16 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.
- Since 2020, The Platform Group AG has made over 25 investments and company acquisitions.
- In 2023, the company reported pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 22.6 million.
- The complete research report can be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 7,6400EUR and was up +0,26 % compared with the previous
day.
+0,26 %
-3,51 %
-4,47 %
-7,23 %
+46,95 %
-52,47 %
-72,20 %
