    Bet-at-home.com AG Boosts 2024 Earnings Forecast, Investors Take Note!

    bet-at-home.com AG has revised its 2024 financial outlook, forecasting increased revenues but anticipating a negative overall result due to past financial challenges and provisions.

    Foto: Timon - stock.adobe.com
    • bet-at-home.com AG has raised its earnings forecast for the financial year 2024.
    • The updated forecast predicts a gross betting and gaming revenue (GGR) between EUR 45 million to EUR 53 million.
    • The expected EBITDA before special items is now projected to be between EUR 1.5 million to EUR 4.5 million.
    • Despite the positive revenue outlook, the company anticipates a negative consolidated result for the full year, estimated at EUR -3.3 million.
    • The negative result is influenced by prior events, including a EUR 4.8 million provision related to Swiss VAT and expenses from gambling loss reimbursement claims.
    • EBITDA before special items reflects the Group's operating result adjusted for special expenses and income, excluding extraordinary items.

    The next important date, The translation of "Konzernquartalsmitteilung Q1-Q3 2024" to English is "Group Quarterly Report Q1-Q3 2024.", at bet-at-home.com is on 06.11.2024.

    The price of bet-at-home.com at the time of the news was 3,1850EUR and was up +3,07 % compared with the previous day.


    ISIN:DE000A0DNAY5WKN:A0DNAY





