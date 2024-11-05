Bet-at-home.com AG Boosts 2024 Earnings Forecast, Investors Take Note!
bet-at-home.com AG has revised its 2024 financial outlook, forecasting increased revenues but anticipating a negative overall result due to past financial challenges and provisions.
Foto: Timon - stock.adobe.com
- bet-at-home.com AG has raised its earnings forecast for the financial year 2024.
- The updated forecast predicts a gross betting and gaming revenue (GGR) between EUR 45 million to EUR 53 million.
- The expected EBITDA before special items is now projected to be between EUR 1.5 million to EUR 4.5 million.
- Despite the positive revenue outlook, the company anticipates a negative consolidated result for the full year, estimated at EUR -3.3 million.
- The negative result is influenced by prior events, including a EUR 4.8 million provision related to Swiss VAT and expenses from gambling loss reimbursement claims.
- EBITDA before special items reflects the Group's operating result adjusted for special expenses and income, excluding extraordinary items.
The next important date, The translation of "Konzernquartalsmitteilung Q1-Q3 2024" to English is "Group Quarterly Report Q1-Q3 2024.", at bet-at-home.com is on 06.11.2024.
The price of bet-at-home.com at the time of the news was 3,1850EUR and was up +3,07 % compared with the previous day.
+0,32 %
-0,32 %
-6,06 %
-17,77 %
-13,17 %
-81,14 %
-93,42 %
-87,08 %
+244,44 %
ISIN:DE000A0DNAY5WKN:A0DNAY
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte