Bet-at-home.com AG Boosts 2024 Earnings Forecast, Investors Take Note!

bet-at-home.com AG has raised its earnings forecast for the financial year 2024.

The updated forecast predicts a gross betting and gaming revenue (GGR) between EUR 45 million to EUR 53 million.

The expected EBITDA before special items is now projected to be between EUR 1.5 million to EUR 4.5 million.

Despite the positive revenue outlook, the company anticipates a negative consolidated result for the full year, estimated at EUR -3.3 million.

The negative result is influenced by prior events, including a EUR 4.8 million provision related to Swiss VAT and expenses from gambling loss reimbursement claims.

EBITDA before special items reflects the Group's operating result adjusted for special expenses and income, excluding extraordinary items.

The next important date, The translation of "Konzernquartalsmitteilung Q1-Q3 2024" to English is "Group Quarterly Report Q1-Q3 2024.", at bet-at-home.com is on 06.11.2024.

The price of bet-at-home.com at the time of the news was 3,1850EUR and was up +3,07 % compared with the previous day.





