Jenoptik: Semiconductor Delays Push 2025 Targets; 2024 Forecast Steady

Jenoptik AG expects a delayed upturn in the semiconductor equipment industry, postponing financial targets for 2025 by one year.

Revenue and earnings forecast for 2024 are confirmed, with expected revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range and an EBITDA margin of 19.5 to 20.0 percent.

The relocation to a new semiconductor site in Dresden is expected to impact the EBITDA margin by around 0.5 percentage points.

Revenue of around 1.2 billion euros and an EBITDA margin of 21 to 22 percent are now expected to be achieved in 2026, instead of 2025.

Potential portfolio changes are not included in the current guidance figures.

Jenoptik will release its business figures for the first nine months of the current year on November 12, 2024.

