Commerzbank Surges: Full-Year Outlook Upgraded, 9-Month Results Exceed Plan

Commerzbank's revenues increased to €8.2 billion in the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong customer business.

The bank's net result rose by 5% to €1.9 billion, with a stable operating result of €2.8 billion despite decreasing interest rates.

Commerzbank's CET1 ratio improved to 14.8%, with expectations to reach around 15% by year-end, supporting potential capital returns.

The bank confirmed its full-year net result target of approximately €2.4 billion, raising its forecasts for net commission and net interest income.

A third share buyback program was approved, with the first tranche of around €600 million and a second tranche of up to €400 million applied for.

The bank's risk result was at minus €529 million, with a low non-performing exposure ratio of 0.9%, indicating a robust loan book.

The next important date, The translation of "Ergebnis Q3 2024" to English is "Result Q3 2024.", at Commerzbank is on 06.11.2024.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 16,510EUR and was down -0,59 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 19.101,00PKT (-1,13 %).





