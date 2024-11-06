Kontron: Margins Soar in 2024's First 9 Months – Growth Path Continues

Kontron AG reported a significant EBITDA increase of 70.1% to EUR 59.4 million in Q3 2024.

The gross margin rose to 44.7% in Q3 2024, indicating successful transformation efforts.

Revenue surged by 44.9% in Q3 2024, reaching EUR 427.7 million.

The order backlog increased to EUR 2,056 million with a strong Book-to-Bill ratio of 1.21.

For the first nine months of 2024, revenue grew by 44.7% to EUR 1,207.7 million, and EBITDA increased by 47.5% to EUR 141.4 million.

Kontron confirms its earnings target of EUR 190 million EBITDA for 2024, driven by strong demand and a high order backlog.

The next important date, Q3 Report 2024, at Kontron is on 06.11.2024.

The price of Kontron at the time of the news was 15,280EUR and was down -0,55 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.396,71PKT (+0,63 %).





