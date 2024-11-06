Kontron: Margins Soar in 2024's First 9 Months – Growth Path Continues
Kontron AG has showcased remarkable growth in Q3 2024, with a 70.1% EBITDA surge and a revenue increase of 44.9%, reflecting successful transformation and robust demand.
- Kontron AG reported a significant EBITDA increase of 70.1% to EUR 59.4 million in Q3 2024.
- The gross margin rose to 44.7% in Q3 2024, indicating successful transformation efforts.
- Revenue surged by 44.9% in Q3 2024, reaching EUR 427.7 million.
- The order backlog increased to EUR 2,056 million with a strong Book-to-Bill ratio of 1.21.
- For the first nine months of 2024, revenue grew by 44.7% to EUR 1,207.7 million, and EBITDA increased by 47.5% to EUR 141.4 million.
- Kontron confirms its earnings target of EUR 190 million EBITDA for 2024, driven by strong demand and a high order backlog.
