Kloeckner Boosts High-Value Business, Digitalization & Sustainability

Klöckner & Co increased shipments to 3.4 million tons in the first nine months of 2024, a 6.3% rise from the previous year, mainly due to acquisitions in Mexico and the US.

Sales decreased slightly by 3.8% to €5.1 billion in the first nine months of 2024, primarily due to lower steel prices.

Operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects was €104 million in the first nine months of 2024, down from €174 million in the same period of 2023.

Klöckner & Co continues to expand its higher value-added business and digitalization efforts, with significant investments in the US and Germany.

The company won the German Sustainability Award for the second time, highlighting its role in decarbonizing the steel industry.

Despite weak demand in Europe, Klöckner & Co expects EBITDA before material special effects for the full year 2024 to be between €120 million and €180 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Kloeckner is on 06.11.2024.

