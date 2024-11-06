Kloeckner Boosts High-Value Business, Digitalization & Sustainability
Klöckner & Co navigates a challenging market landscape with strategic acquisitions boosting shipments, while sales dip due to lower steel prices. The company invests in digitalization and sustainability, earning accolades.
Foto: Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com
- Klöckner & Co increased shipments to 3.4 million tons in the first nine months of 2024, a 6.3% rise from the previous year, mainly due to acquisitions in Mexico and the US.
- Sales decreased slightly by 3.8% to €5.1 billion in the first nine months of 2024, primarily due to lower steel prices.
- Operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects was €104 million in the first nine months of 2024, down from €174 million in the same period of 2023.
- Klöckner & Co continues to expand its higher value-added business and digitalization efforts, with significant investments in the US and Germany.
- The company won the German Sustainability Award for the second time, highlighting its role in decarbonizing the steel industry.
- Despite weak demand in Europe, Klöckner & Co expects EBITDA before material special effects for the full year 2024 to be between €120 million and €180 million.
