WashTec Akt: EBIT Rises 2.6% Despite Revenue Dip

WashTec AG reported a 2.6% increase in EBIT for the first nine months of 2024, despite a 6.3% decrease in revenue compared to the previous year.

Revenue for the first nine months was €334.2 million, down from €356.7 million in the prior year, with third-quarter revenue at €114.1 million.

The decline in revenue is attributed to weak business performance in North America, affecting both key accounts and direct sales.

Free cash flow for the first nine months was €25.0 million, lower than the previous year's €26.8 million, due to increased net operating working capital.

WashTec AG confirmed its guidance for fiscal year 2024, expecting revenue to be within the guidance range and EBIT to increase in the mid single-digit percentage range.

The company plans to launch a new high-gloss polish, AUWA Magic Care, in January 2025, as part of its strategy to optimize its product range.

The next important date, Publication of the 9-Month Report 2024, at WashTec Akt is on 06.11.2024.

The price of WashTec Akt at the time of the news was 38,85EUR and was down -0,64 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 38,95EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,26 % since publication.





